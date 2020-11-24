Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.07

Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.07 and last traded at $67.17, with a volume of 12282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

