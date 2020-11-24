Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in October

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Biomedica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

