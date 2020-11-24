PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.16. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 613,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,281,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 135.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $6,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

