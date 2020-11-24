Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 108377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Specifically, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,118.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,863,031 shares of company stock worth $8,989,152 over the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Party City Holdco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $503.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 846,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 60,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 1,036.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

