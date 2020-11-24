Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after acquiring an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Paychex by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 806,390 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,845. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,920 shares of company stock valued at $48,110,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

