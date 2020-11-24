Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Update

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 9,850,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

PEB opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 5,014 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 40,420 shares of company stock valued at $854,603 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,570 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

