PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded to Buy by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNNT. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of PNNT opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.63. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 20.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 14.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 559.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 182,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 158,587 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 79.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

