Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in October

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Shares of Perpetual Energy stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Perpetual Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

