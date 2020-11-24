Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (PSN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 70 on December 14th

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share on Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Persimmon Plc (PSN.L)’s previous dividend of $40.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,859 ($37.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,593.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,470.21. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Persimmon Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,328 ($43.48).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,930 ($38.28) to GBX 2,940 ($38.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,866.67 ($37.45).

In other news, insider David Jenkinson sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,688 ($35.12), for a total transaction of £1,747,200 ($2,282,727.99).

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

