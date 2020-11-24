Petroteq Energy Inc. (PQE.V) (CVE:PQE) Shares Up 20%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (PQE.V) (CVE:PQE) was up 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 533,886 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 244,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $9.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02.

Petroteq Energy Inc. (PQE.V) Company Profile (CVE:PQE)

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Inc. (PQE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy Inc. (PQE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.