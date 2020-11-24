PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 329,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PFSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of PFSweb from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PFSweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $109,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,642.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,887,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after buying an additional 200,731 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth $866,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth $798,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.15 and a beta of 1.86. PFSweb has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $9.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Equities research analysts expect that PFSweb will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

