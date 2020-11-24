Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.23% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $19,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $47,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNW traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.16. 1,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,184. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

