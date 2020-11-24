Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $122.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.53. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

