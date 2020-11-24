Power Ledger Market Cap Hits $42.52 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $42.52 million and $5.63 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00080385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00353622 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.68 or 0.03094481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00027381 BTC.

About Power Ledger

POWR is a token. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

