PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Lessened by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 35.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 313,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 932,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,066. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

