Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $55.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PFG. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.