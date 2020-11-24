Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

