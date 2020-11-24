Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) (CVE:PHD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.11. Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 97,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $3.27 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (PHD.V) Company Profile (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017.

