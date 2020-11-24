Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,805 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $20,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:PRU traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -123.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.