PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.26% of PTC worth $25,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 10,222.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduarda Camacho sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $307,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $589,688 in the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 137.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $103.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

