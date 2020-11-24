Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Qumu stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Qumu has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,664,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

