Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RAND stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 116.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc purchased 3,671 shares of Rand Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 10,523 shares of company stock valued at $118,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

