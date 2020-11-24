Raymond James Boosts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $36.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OneWater Marine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of ONEW opened at $26.40 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). As a group, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 150,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 693,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,175,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,013,165 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $19,250,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,114 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,166 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth $2,381,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth $2,045,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

