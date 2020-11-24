Raymond James Raises Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $14.25

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $12.50 to $14.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of RC stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $754.37 million, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.99. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2,510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

