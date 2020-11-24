Raymond James Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $140.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.19.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $132.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

