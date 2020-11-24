Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for II-VI (IIVI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) recently:

11/12/2020 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

11/6/2020 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $67.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $53.00 to $65.00.

11/6/2020 – II-VI had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $65.00.

10/29/2020 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/15/2020 – II-VI is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2020 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

10/8/2020 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/6/2020 – II-VI is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -609.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $6,535,269.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,707,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,318 shares of company stock worth $18,019,513 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

