Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,487,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

RBGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

