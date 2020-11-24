Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.56 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,189,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRR stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

