Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 3.16. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Get Remark alerts:

MARK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.