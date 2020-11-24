RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $68,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.17.

RNR stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.14. 1,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,595. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

