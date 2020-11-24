RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.10% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

RNR stock opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

