Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Gap Down to $8.07

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $7.15. Renren shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 2,978 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39.

Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.