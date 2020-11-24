Reviewing Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu N/A N/A N/A Cowen 9.49% 21.67% 4.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Futu and Cowen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 0 0 0 N/A Cowen 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cowen has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.86%. Given Cowen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cowen is more favorable than Futu.

Volatility and Risk

Futu has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Cowen shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cowen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Futu and Cowen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $136.28 million 44.69 N/A N/A N/A Cowen $1.05 billion 0.61 $24.63 million $2.21 10.99

Cowen has higher revenue and earnings than Futu.

Summary

Cowen beats Futu on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products. Its margin financing and securities lending services provides real-time and cross-market securities-backed financing services; and market data and information services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co). The company offers public and private capital raising, and strategic advisory services for public and private companies. It also trades common stocks, listed options, equity-linked securities, and other financial instruments on behalf of institutional investor clients, as well as offers a suite of prime brokerage, cross-asset trading, securities finance, global execution, clearing, and commission management services. In addition, the company provides research content and coverage. Further, it offers investment products and solutions in the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients. Additionally, the company is involved in the private investment, private real estate investment, and other legacy investment activities. Cowen Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

