Reviewing Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) and Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) and Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Valvoline shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Synthesis Energy Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Valvoline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Synthesis Energy Systems has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valvoline has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synthesis Energy Systems and Valvoline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A Valvoline 9.53% -121.96% 10.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synthesis Energy Systems and Valvoline’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems $1.51 million 0.31 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Valvoline $2.39 billion 1.76 $208.00 million $1.39 16.32

Valvoline has higher revenue and earnings than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Synthesis Energy Systems and Valvoline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthesis Energy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Valvoline 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valvoline has a consensus target price of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4.01%. Given Valvoline’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valvoline is more favorable than Synthesis Energy Systems.

Summary

Valvoline beats Synthesis Energy Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. In addition, the company operates Valvoline instant oil change service centers. As of January 2, 2020, it operated and franchised approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change brand in the United States and the Great Canadian Oil Change brand in Canada. The company also serves car dealers, general repair shops, and third-party quick lube locations, as well as through distributors. It has operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Valvoline Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

