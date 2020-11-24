Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.65

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.65 and last traded at $66.62, with a volume of 19041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.38.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Investec upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

