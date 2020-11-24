Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.24. Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 14,353 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.24.

Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) Company Profile (CVE:RRI)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, Longrose, Pichette, and High Lake Greenstone Belt projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

