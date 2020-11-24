Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.28. Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 12,500 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 million and a PE ratio of -8.33.

In other news, Director John Martin Mirko bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,113,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,048,915.47. Insiders bought a total of 246,000 shares of company stock worth $63,993 in the last three months.

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) Company Profile (CVE:RKR)

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

