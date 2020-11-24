Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $310.00 at Bank of America

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $260.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.31. 98,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,521,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of -240.50 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $279.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $17,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $56,172.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,172.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,166 shares of company stock valued at $56,285,945 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

