Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $310.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roku from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Roku stock opened at $279.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.50 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $279.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $1,877,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,609.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,166 shares of company stock worth $56,285,945. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Roku by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Roku by 2.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Roku by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

