Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.25.

ROST opened at $108.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

