Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROST. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised Ross Stores from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Ross Stores stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 522.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

