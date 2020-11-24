Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%.

Shares of RUHN opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. Ruhnn has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

RUHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruhnn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ruhnn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

