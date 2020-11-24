salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $20,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $224,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,041.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,709 shares of company stock valued at $142,337,646. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.68. 99,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,785. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $234.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

