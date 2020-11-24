Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 695 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.40.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $270.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.54. The company has a market cap of $730.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.