Sandstorm Gold (SAND) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sandstorm Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 10.10% 3.06% 2.84% Sandstorm Gold Competitors -26.71% -11.30% -0.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million $16.40 million 79.44 Sandstorm Gold Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 38.65

Sandstorm Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. Sandstorm Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sandstorm Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sandstorm Gold Competitors 742 2847 2658 96 2.33

Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 99.30%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 42.47%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 191 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Honduras, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

