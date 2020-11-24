Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLAF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Schindler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $277.85 on Tuesday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $201.35 and a fifty-two week high of $277.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.32.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

