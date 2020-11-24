Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has increased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

