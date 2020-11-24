Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) (SIGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.68 on December 18th

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) (LON:SIGT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) stock opened at GBX 159.78 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.89 ($2.38).

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) Company Profile

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

