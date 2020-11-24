Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Holdings Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1,095.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107,943 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.24% of Shaw Communications worth $22,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,620,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Shaw Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,569,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,733,000 after purchasing an additional 84,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Shaw Communications by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,967,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,376,000 after purchasing an additional 669,735 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Shaw Communications by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,635,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,048,000 after purchasing an additional 625,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Shaw Communications by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,814,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shaw Communications from $31.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SJR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 11,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,459. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.41%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

