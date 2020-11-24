Short Interest in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Drops By 13.4%

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $161.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.54.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director Charles S. Crow III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,521.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

